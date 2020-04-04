Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 66.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,333,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,773,404 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.89% of Vistra Energy worth $99,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VST. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,116,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840,426 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Vistra Energy by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,777,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vistra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,511,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,390,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,115 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vistra Energy by 1,170.1% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 3,107,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,074 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra Energy alerts:

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $246,200.00. Also, Director Scott B. Helm bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $101,393.40. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 46,940 shares of company stock worth $605,993. 14.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of Vistra Energy stock opened at $15.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.84. Vistra Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Vistra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.