Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,075,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418,876 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Brighthouse Financial worth $81,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,941,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,169,000 after buying an additional 177,401 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,707,000 after buying an additional 365,359 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth $59,231,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,147,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,027,000 after buying an additional 24,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 805,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,580,000 after buying an additional 467,075 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $19.70 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.27. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 11.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial Inc will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William Francis Wallace acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $114,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,314.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BHF has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

