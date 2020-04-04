Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,495,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.49% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $106,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 53.5% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 298,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 274,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Shares of AXTA opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $32.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.63.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXTA. Vertical Research upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.