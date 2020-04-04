Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.91% of Carlisle Companies worth $82,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,254,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSL opened at $112.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.74. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.25 and a 1 year high of $169.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSL. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.86.

In related news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,442,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

