Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Stock Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,421 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.14% of Mercury Systems worth $82,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,917,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 499,649 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,012,000 after acquiring an additional 354,146 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,173,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,115,000 after acquiring an additional 292,684 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,352,000 after acquiring an additional 285,248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $458,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,195,863.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,399,625 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRCY stock opened at $68.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.91. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $89.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRCY shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Recommended Story: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.