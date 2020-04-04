Franklin Resources Inc. Has $105.61 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,058,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.46% of AMETEK worth $105,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In related news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,670 shares in the company, valued at $7,801,118.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AME shares. ValuEngine raised shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from to in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $107.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.76.

Shares of AME stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $102.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.