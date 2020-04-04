Franklin Resources Inc. Has $109.27 Million Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,175 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.25% of Moody’s worth $109,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $364,459,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 604.3% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Moody’s by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,051,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,207,000 after acquiring an additional 132,328 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth $695,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in Moody’s by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 237,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,332 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

In other Moody’s news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 5,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $1,351,876.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,164.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,199 shares of company stock worth $4,504,394 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $208.79 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $287.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.79 and its 200-day moving average is $231.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 261.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $240.00 to $234.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.