Franklin Resources Inc. Has $110.99 Million Stock Holdings in TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,371,577 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,781 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.55% of TCF Financial worth $110,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

TCF stock opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. TCF Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.56.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. TCF Financial had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $566.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that TCF Financial Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other TCF Financial news, EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,707.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TCF Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of TCF Financial from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.60.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

