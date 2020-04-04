Franklin Resources Inc. Has $111.35 Million Holdings in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,226 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 121,883 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.95% of Eagle Materials worth $111,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 183.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,992 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,656,000 after purchasing an additional 183,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,720,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,869 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,554 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EXP opened at $49.89 on Friday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.83 and a 52 week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.92.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is presently 7.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Eagle Materials in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.58.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

