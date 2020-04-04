Franklin Resources Inc. Has $113.90 Million Stock Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,492 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.72% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $113,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

ASND stock opened at $112.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 15.74 and a quick ratio of 15.75. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12 month low of $90.06 and a 12 month high of $145.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.61). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 789.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.38.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

