Franklin Resources Inc. Has $81.34 Million Stock Holdings in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 928,912 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 209,946 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.47% of Concho Resources worth $81,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,401,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $297,854,000 after buying an additional 723,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,576,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,915 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Concho Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CXO opened at $47.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.06 and its 200 day moving average is $71.36. Concho Resources Inc has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Concho Resources Inc will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Concho Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Concho Resources’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

CXO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Concho Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities cut their price target on Concho Resources from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Concho Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Concho Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.78.

Concho Resources Profile

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

