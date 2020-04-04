Franklin Resources Inc. Has $82.65 Million Stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,606 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 50,896 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.81% of Universal Forest Products worth $82,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,991 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 18,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $33.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.73. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.35 and its 200-day moving average is $45.95.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $998.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 4.07%. Universal Forest Products’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Universal Forest Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.59%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Also, VP Donald L. James sold 7,500 shares of Universal Forest Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $427,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,944.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UFPI. Wedbush began coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Universal Forest Products from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark started coverage on Universal Forest Products in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

