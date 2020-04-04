Franklin Resources Inc. Has $87.42 Million Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 19,745.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,553,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540,245 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.52% of Conagra Brands worth $87,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 21.3% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 40.6% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 10,666 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the third quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

CAG opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.87. Conagra Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 420,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $13,705,350.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

