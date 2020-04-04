Franklin Resources Inc. Has $89.02 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 35,512 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.27% of Alexander’s worth $89,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Alexander’s by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Alexander’s by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 35.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alexander’s stock opened at $265.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.72 and its 200 day moving average is $324.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.77. Alexander’s, Inc. has a one year low of $228.68 and a one year high of $394.70.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

