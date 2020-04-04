Franklin Resources Inc. Has $93.89 Million Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,401,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 745,996 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.27% of B2Gold worth $93,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in B2Gold by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,010,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in B2Gold by 2,160.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,307,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,270 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in B2Gold by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,366,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 711,978 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in B2Gold by 3,890.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 615,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 600,323 shares during the period.

Get B2Gold alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTG. TD Securities upgraded B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.91.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $3.43 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $4.93.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $313.66 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.