Franklin Resources Inc. Has $95.20 Million Stock Position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.42% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $95,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock opened at $108.40 on Friday. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a one year low of $86.20 and a one year high of $140.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.27). Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a return on equity of 1.10% and a net margin of 788.85%. The company had revenue of $3.94 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $134.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 target price on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

