Franklin Resources Inc. Has $95.82 Million Stock Position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 108,500 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.38% of Coherent worth $95,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Coherent by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,216,534 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $202,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,571 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 517,778 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,132,000 after purchasing an additional 90,072 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 508,302 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $84,556,000 after purchasing an additional 32,981 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 321,951 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,556,000 after purchasing an additional 85,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherent by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 282,133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COHR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Coherent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $93.20 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.21 and a 12-month high of $178.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherent news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $1,498,925 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

