Franklin Resources Inc. Has $99.97 Million Stake in Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Open Text Corp (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) by 70.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,268,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 937,241 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.84% of Open Text worth $99,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its position in Open Text by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Open Text by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 495,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,846,000 after acquiring an additional 34,346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 321,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,860 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 177,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Open Text by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,959,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.18. Open Text Corp has a twelve month low of $29.11 and a twelve month high of $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $771.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.01 million. Open Text had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 66.04%.

OTEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Pi Financial raised shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.78.

About Open Text

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

