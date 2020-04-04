Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,441 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.64% of argenx worth $100,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of argenx by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,756,000 after purchasing an additional 12,962 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in argenx by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 576,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,575,000 after acquiring an additional 129,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in argenx by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 333,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,549,000 after acquiring an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $4,013,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ARGX. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a price objective on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on argenx from $177.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on argenx from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. argenx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

ARGX opened at $132.11 on Friday. argenx SE – has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $169.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.69.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

