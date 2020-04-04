Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,321,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,874 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of Godaddy worth $89,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Godaddy by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,616,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $517,329,000 after buying an additional 1,094,328 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,353,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,431,000 after acquiring an additional 58,549 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,382,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,546 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,828,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $252,633,000 after purchasing an additional 86,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Godaddy by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,578,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,018,000 after purchasing an additional 530,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.96, for a total transaction of $206,045.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,389.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 67,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $5,069,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,602,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,882. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $52.07 on Friday. Godaddy Inc has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $82.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Godaddy had a return on equity of 20.61% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $780.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.03 million. Equities analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Godaddy from $89.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Godaddy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Godaddy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.55.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

