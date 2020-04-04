Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,329,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100,011 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 2.73% of Rexnord worth $108,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Rexnord by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its position in Rexnord by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,044,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Rexnord by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexnord during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Rexnord alerts:

RXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Rexnord from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. ValuEngine raised Rexnord from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Rexnord from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Rexnord from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

In other Rexnord news, Director John S. Stroup sold 22,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total transaction of $761,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,952.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Zaba sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $4,373,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,117.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 431,225 shares of company stock valued at $14,646,624 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RXN opened at $19.34 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $18.87 and a one year high of $35.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average of $29.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Rexnord had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company had revenue of $491.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexnord Corp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Rexnord’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

Rexnord Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.