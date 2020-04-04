Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 50,076 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.87% of Coupa Software worth $81,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $36,495,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,483,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $4,570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,606,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,560,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $166.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.28.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $155,709.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,992.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 5,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.56, for a total transaction of $812,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,185.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 149,260 shares of company stock worth $23,812,904. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $126.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.45 and a beta of 1.34. Coupa Software Inc has a 12 month low of $87.20 and a 12 month high of $178.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.16. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

