Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,764,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Aqua America worth $82,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 17,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 11,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Aqua America by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 6,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:WTR opened at $38.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Aqua America Inc has a 52-week low of $34.21 and a 52-week high of $52.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.02.

About Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

