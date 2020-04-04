Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,347,067 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.59% of Plexus worth $103,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1,789.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after buying an additional 582,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 406,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,273,000 after buying an additional 22,054 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 335,818 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,838,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $10,833,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $50.34 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.05.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Further Reading: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.