Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 751,943 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.78% of Univar worth $113,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Univar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Univar by 1,296.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 3,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Univar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Univar by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Univar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000.

NYSE UNVR opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. Univar Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.77.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Univar had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Univar Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Univar from to in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Univar from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Univar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Univar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,191.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard P. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.67 per share, with a total value of $126,700.00. Insiders acquired a total of 32,000 shares of company stock worth $463,320 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

