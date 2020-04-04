Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 447,370 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,932,508 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 447,370 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.99% of Synovus Financial worth $114,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth $54,882,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38,932.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,381,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,812 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 128.1% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 2,119,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,600 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 457.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 729,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,420 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 779.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,095,000 after acquiring an additional 454,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, Director Stephen T. Butler purchased 2,120 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,307.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory purchased 5,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE SNV opened at $14.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.99. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $40.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.07%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

