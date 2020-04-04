Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Holdings in Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,925,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,069,938 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.97% of Cloudflare worth $99,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 159.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

NET stock opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.22 and a quick ratio of 8.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -33.44. Cloudflare Inc has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $26.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.74.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $148,551.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,711.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.97, for a total value of $329,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,136,186 shares of company stock worth $48,385,582.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Cloudflare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cloudflare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.11.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare Inc (NYSE:NET).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.