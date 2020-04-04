Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,211,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518,934 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.67% of Liberty Global worth $91,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in Liberty Global by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 52,392,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,434,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Liberty Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,999,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,504,000 after purchasing an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,338,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Liberty Global by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,291,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,335,000 after purchasing an additional 569,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its position in Liberty Global by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,660,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $14.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Liberty Global PLC has a 1 year low of $14.35 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.03.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 99.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

