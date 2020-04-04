Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,803,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 53,399 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.18% of Suncor Energy worth $91,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SU. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 205.5% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 13,042,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,456,000 after buying an additional 8,773,910 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth $16,642,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 579,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Suncor Energy by 5.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 195,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 9,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

SU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $53.00 to $24.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

SU opened at $16.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $34.56. The company has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.11). Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

