Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 153,152 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.07% of HDFC Bank worth $81,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $16,396,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HDFC Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

HDB opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.53. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

