Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 20,724 Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384,139 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,724 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.84% of Baozun worth $78,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BZUN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Baozun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Baozun by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 58,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Baozun by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Baozun by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Baozun by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BZUN. BidaskClub upgraded Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Baozun to $40.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.92.

NASDAQ BZUN opened at $26.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.27. Baozun Inc has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $56.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65). Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baozun Profile

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

