Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 229,029 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,669,228 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 229,029 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.33% of Tapestry worth $98,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 23,042 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day moving average of $24.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.53%.

TPR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.81.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

