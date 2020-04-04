Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 273,471 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,076,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 273,471 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 4.43% of McGrath RentCorp worth $82,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,569,000 after purchasing an additional 10,403 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,674,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 245,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGRC. BidaskClub cut shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of McGrath RentCorp from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.27.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $147.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.79 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 16.98% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

