Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 278,864 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,138,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278,864 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.08% of Energizer worth $107,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Energizer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Energizer by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Energizer by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 125,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in shares of Energizer by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Energizer from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Energizer from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

Energizer stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 247.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.