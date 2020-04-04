Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 336,981 Shares of Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,102,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336,981 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 8.32% of Imax worth $104,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,624,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Imax by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 231,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,770 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Imax by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 15,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

IMAX opened at $9.33 on Friday. Imax Corp has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.86.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.40 million. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,918.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Imax to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark cut Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Imax in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Imax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.56.

Imax Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

