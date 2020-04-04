Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 584,083 Shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries Inc (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,857,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 584,083 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 5.74% of Gibraltar Industries worth $93,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,383 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 168.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,098 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP grew its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 101,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 50,007 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

ROCK opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83. Gibraltar Industries Inc has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $56.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Residential Products, Industrial and Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation. The Residential Products segment offers roof and foundation ventilation products and accessories, such as solar powered units; mail and electronic package solutions, including single mailboxes, cluster style mail and parcel boxes for single and multi-family housing, and electronic package locker systems; roof edgings and flashings; soffits and trims; drywall corner beads; metal roofing products and accessories; rain dispersion products comprising gutters and accessories; and exterior retractable awnings.

