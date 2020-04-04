Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 60,023 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 729,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,023 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $109,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BFAM. FMR LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $708,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,462,000 after acquiring an additional 45,668 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM opened at $91.10 on Friday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.77.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on BFAM shares. Robert W. Baird raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from to in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $1,012,140.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

