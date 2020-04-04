Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 8,178,753 Shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ:COMM) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,963,082 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,178,753 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 3.59% of Commscope worth $98,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Commscope by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,903,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,532 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,958,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,860,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,398,000 after acquiring an additional 183,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Commscope by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,362,683 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,526,000 after acquiring an additional 216,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Commscope during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,645,000.

COMM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Commscope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Commscope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Commscope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Commscope in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Commscope from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.38.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 95,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,257,455.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Commscope stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Commscope Holding Company Inc has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $27.00.

Commscope (NASDAQ:COMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Commscope had a negative net margin of 11.14% and a positive return on equity of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Commscope Holding Company Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commscope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications networks worldwide. The company's CommScope Connectivity Solutions segment offers optical fiber and twisted pair structured cable solutions, intelligent infrastructure software, and network rack and cabinet enclosures under the SYSTIMAX, NETCONNECT, and Uniprise brands; and fiber management systems, patch cords and panels, pre-terminated fiber connectivity, complete cabling systems, and cable assemblies for use in offices and data centers.

