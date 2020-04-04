Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,274,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150,300 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.87% of Mueller Water Products worth $111,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 360,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after purchasing an additional 897,012 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,548,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,074 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $7.62 on Friday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MWA shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.20.

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Bernard G. Rethore bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,345.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mueller Water Products Profile

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.