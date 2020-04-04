Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,985,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 135,845 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.25% of Cabot Oil & Gas worth $86,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 254,622 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 94,890 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,699,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,651 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 163,625 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $10,476,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $263,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.15.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.71.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The business had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

