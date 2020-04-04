Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stake Raised by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 377,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,803 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,729,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,922,000 after buying an additional 268,997 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 366,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 183,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,874,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,700,000 after purchasing an additional 128,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 117,569 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN FSP opened at $4.85 on Friday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $69.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.44 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSP. Robert W. Baird lowered Franklin Street Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $9.50) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.85.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.91 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,141.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

