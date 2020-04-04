Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 55.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.57% of Freshpet worth $12,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,362,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,526,000 after acquiring an additional 133,810 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 397.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 720,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,568,000 after acquiring an additional 575,718 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,054,000 after acquiring an additional 44,452 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 3,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 377,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 365,883 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 279,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,500,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT stock opened at $59.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Freshpet Inc has a 52-week low of $35.95 and a 52-week high of $81.29.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $65.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Freshpet from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Freshpet from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Freshpet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on Freshpet from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Freshpet Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.