Friendz (FDZ) Trading 9.5% Lower Over Last Week

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 4th. Friendz has a market cap of $354,284.26 and approximately $43,986.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Friendz token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BitMart, IDEX and DragonEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.21 or 0.02599784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00202110 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046574 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00033730 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,131,842,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,834,720 tokens. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, BitMart, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

