FTX Token (FTT) Price Hits $2.54

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One FTX Token token can now be bought for about $2.54 or 0.00037109 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx and BitMax. FTX Token has a market cap of $243.42 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FTX Token has traded up 10.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00054361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000702 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $313.71 or 0.04574707 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00068934 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014598 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009677 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

FTX Token Token Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a token. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 346,529,399 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,657,063 tokens. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

FTX Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax and CoinEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

