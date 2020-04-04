Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 13,980 Shares of British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 22,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 1.7% in the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.21 on Friday. British American Tobacco PLC has a one year low of $27.32 and a one year high of $45.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6721 dividend. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is 65.13%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

