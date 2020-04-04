Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.7% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 65.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 35.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,319,000 after buying an additional 37,301 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TRV opened at $93.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.99. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $76.99 and a 1 year high of $155.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

In other news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,881 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,253.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.50.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

