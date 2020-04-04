Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 16,222 Shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,868 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,222 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 34,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 790,049 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 253,116 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter worth about $17,852,000. 7.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $13.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $21.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. The company has a market cap of $36.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.