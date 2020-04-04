Fulton Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,850 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.8% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,102,083,000 after purchasing an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $241.41 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The stock has a market cap of $1,071.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.51 and a 200 day moving average of $271.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

