Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,096,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,726,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,496,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,550,000 after purchasing an additional 26,997 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,022,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,486,000 after purchasing an additional 334,527 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,637,000 after purchasing an additional 75,167 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,005,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,509,000 after purchasing an additional 65,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STZ. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.55.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $214.48.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP F Paul Hetterich sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.52, for a total transaction of $1,908,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $790,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,245 shares of company stock valued at $19,071,776 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

