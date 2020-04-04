Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.09 Million Stock Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank grew its stake in American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

NYSE:AMT opened at $222.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $231.71 and a 200-day moving average of $225.12. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $258.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,112 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,942 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.